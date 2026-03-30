Public Holiday announced on April 4

KARACHI: Following the recent Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, the people of Sindh are set to observe another public holiday on April 4, ARY News reported.

The Sindh government on Monday officially announced a holiday on April 4 to mark the 47th death anniversary of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the former Prime Minister and founding chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The provincial government has also issued a formal notification to this effect.

Late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was the fourth President of Pakistan from 1971 to 1973 and then he became Prime Minister of the country from 1973 to 1977.

He was the ninth Prime Minister of Pakistan. ZAB was executed in 1979 by the military regime of General Ziaul Haq, who overthrew his government and put him on trial on his alleged involvement in the murder of a political opponent. The Sindh government, each year announces local holiday on ZAB’s death anniversary on April 4.