Public holiday announced on December 26

ISLAMABAD: The district administration has announced a public holiday in Islamabad on Friday, December 26, 2025, in view of the visit of a high-level foreign delegation, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to a notification issued by the Islamabad administration, the holiday will be observed across the city. However, the decision will not apply to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, Capital Development Authority (CDA), law enforcement agencies, or government hospitals, which will continue to function as usual.

President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on December 26, diplomatic sources confirmed. During his visit, the UAE president is expected to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders.

The meetings will focus on bilateral issues and further strengthening Pakistan–UAE relations, the sources added.

Ahead of the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing ties with the United Arab Emirates and invited greater UAE investment in key sectors to support Pakistan’s economic growth and stability.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Salem Mohammed Salem Al Zaabi, who paid a courtesy call on him at the Prime Minister’s House.

According to a press release issued by the PM Office Media Wing, the meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi and Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan’s deep appreciation for the longstanding and brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE, highlighting the strong bonds of friendship, mutual respect, and close cooperation that have characterized bilateral ties for decades.

Expressing satisfaction over the volume of bilateral trade, the prime minister emphasized the need to further enhance cooperation in areas including energy, minerals, information technology, railways, aviation, trade, and investment.