Public holiday announced on January 17

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on January 17 in schools to mark Shab-e-Meraj.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Education and Literacy Department, all public and private educational institutions across Sindh will remain closed on 17 January on the occasion of Shab-e-Meraj.

The notification confirms that schools, colleges and other educational institutions throughout the province, including Karachi, will observe a general holiday on Saturday in observance of the religious occasion.

Shab-e-Meraj, observed on the 27th night of Rajab, commemorates the sacred journey of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

According to Islamic tradition, the Prophet was taken from the Holy Kaaba in Makkah to Masjid al-Aqsa in Jerusalem, where he led prayers, before ascending to the heavens on the celestial mount Al-Buraq, during which he received divine commandments.

The word “Meraj” is derived from the Arabic word Urooj, meaning ascension and the event holds immense significance in Islamic history as a symbol of spiritual elevation and closeness to Allah.

The night holds deep spiritual significance for Muslims, who mark the occasion through special prayers, Quran recitation and voluntary fasting.