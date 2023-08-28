Public holiday announced on September 1

27.9 C
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on September 1 (Friday) to mark the 280th Urs of saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to a notification, all offices, educational institutions, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils falling under the Sindh government, except essential services, will remain closed on Friday.

“The government of Sindh declares 14th Safar 1445 (A.H) September 1, 2023, as a public holiday throughout the province of Sindh on the occasion of urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai (RA) for all offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the government of Sindh,” read the notification.

Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai ( 1689 to 1752) was a great Sufi poet and saint. He is widely considered to be the greatest poet of Sindhi language.

His collected poems were compiled in “Shah Jo Risalo”, which exists in numerous versions and has been translated into English, Urdu, and several other languages.

The urs begins every year on the 14th Safar (the second month of the Hijra calendar) and lasts for three days.

