Govt announces public holiday on Sept 17

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced a public holiday on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (12th Rabi ul Awwal), ARY News reported.
The cabinet division issued the notification stating that the government has announced a nationwide public holiday on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (12th Rabi ul Awwal) September 17.
According to the notification, all schools, colleges, government, semi-government and private offices will be closed.
The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Wednesday announced that the 12th Rabiul Awwal will be observed on Tuesday, 17th September as the moon of the Islamic month was not sighted.
The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting held in Islamabad, chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad.
Muslims worldwide observe Eid Miladun Nabi, the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), on the 12th of Rabiul Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.