Govt announces public holiday on Sept 17

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced a public holiday on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (12th Rabi ul Awwal), ARY News reported.

The cabinet division issued the notification stating that the government has announced a nationwide public holiday on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (12th Rabi ul Awwal) September 17.

According to the notification, all schools, colleges, government, semi-government and private offices will be closed.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Wednesday announced that the 12th Rabiul Awwal will be observed on Tuesday, 17th September as the moon of the Islamic month was not sighted.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting held in Islamabad, chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad.