Public holiday announced on Thursday

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has announced a public holiday on Thursday, February 5, on account of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

All government and semi-government offices, banks and educational institutions will remain closed on February 5 (Thursday).

The Cabinet Division has issued a notification which reads “The 5th February (Thursday) shall be a public holiday throughout the country on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day”

According to the notification, a one-minute silence shall be observed at 10:00 hours on the day, across the country, in remembrance of the Kashmir Martyrs.

Kashmir Solidarity Day is a national holiday observed in Pakistan on 5 February annually. It is observed to show Pakistan’s support and unity with the people of Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir and Kashmiri freedom fighters efforts to secede from the Indian Republic, and to pay homage to the Kashmiris who have sacrificed their lives in the conflict.

Solidarity rallies are held in the country and all around the world. Kashmir Solidarity Day was first observed in 1991 for the cause of Kashmiris brothers.

Processions, rallies, conferences and seminars are organized by many political and religious parties where politicians, heads of religious organizations, opinion leaders, and influential public figures address the masses and speak to support the Kashmiri freedom movement.

These leaders and spokespeople also advocate a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue. Long marches, and rallies sponsored by political organizations, religious parties and other organizations are held, in which people chant slogans to support the Kashmiri freedom struggle and to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Another common spectacle is the formation of a human chain on all major routes leading to AJK from Pakistan. People stand in rows with their hands clasped forming a human chain on all major crossings into AJK from Pakistan. This symbolizes unity and solidarity to reassure Kashmiris that they are not alone in their struggle for freedom.

Special cultural programs and festivals are also held to promote Kashmiri culture and tradition. News and entertainment channels air special programs, talk shows, dramas and Kashmiri songs about the oppression and brutalities suffered by Kashmiris over the years. Educational institutions organize debate competitions and dialogue forums where students express their views and ideas for resolving Kashmiri-related issues.