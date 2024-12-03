Public holiday declared on December 5

A public holiday has been announced on December 5 due to by-elections in the Sheikhupura district of Punjab.

As per details, a by-election will be held in the Punjab Assembly constituency of PP-139 Ferozewala on December 5, in view of which a public holiday has been declared in the district on the day of the election.

A notification of a public holiday has also been issued for December 5.

The notification of the public holiday was issued by the Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

The PP-139 seat of Punjab Assembly fell vacant after the death of Rana Afzal Hussain, who had earlier been elected as a member of the Punjab Assembly in the by-election after Rana Tanveer Hussain vacated the seat.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has appointed Shahid Imran Marth, Deputy Commissioner of Sheikhupura, as District Returning Officer.

Usman Jalees, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) of Sheikhupura, will serve as Returning Officer, while Muhammad Adeel Khan, Assistant Commissioner of Ferozewala, and Rana Bakhtiar Ahmad, Deputy District Education Officer of Ferozewala, will act as Assistant Returning Officers for the by-election in PP-139, Sheikhupura.