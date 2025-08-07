Public holiday announced on August 9

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on Saturday, August 9, to mark the 282nd annual Urs of the revered Sufi saint Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

The three-day Urs celebrations, set to commence on Saturday at Bhittai’s shrine in Bhit Shah, are expected to draw thousands of devotees, scholars, and admirers from across Pakistan.

Sindh Secretary for Culture, Muhammad Khan Kloro, stated that preparations for the spiritual and cultural festival are nearly complete, with all arrangements in place to ensure its success.

The provincial government has issued an official notification confirming the public holiday. The Minister for Culture has formally invited the Governor of Sindh Kamran Tessori to inaugurate the Urs, which is one of Sindh’s biggest events.

The celebrations will feature Sufi music, poetry recitals, literary gatherings, and prayers, honoring Bhittai’s timeless message of peace, love, and tolerance.

To maintain a peaceful environment, all concerned departments have been placed on high alert, and the Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad has imposed a ban on the display of weapons during the event.

At the end of 2024, in December the federal government had revealed details of public holidays for the year 2025, announcing 16 holidays across the country.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, several significant days have been declared as public holidays. Kashmir Day and Pakistan Day will be observed on February 5 and March 23, respectively.

Similarly, Eid ul-Fitr and Eid ul-Adha will have three consecutive holidays each. Labour Day on May 1, Yom-e-Takbeer on May 28, and Independence Day on August 14 will also be observed as public holidays during the year 2025.

Likewise, the public holidays have also been announced for Ashura, Eid Milad-un-Nabi, and Iqbal Day (November 9). Quaid-e-Azam Day on December 25 will also be observed as a public holiday.

Click here for updates on upcoming holidays in Pakistan