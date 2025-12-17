Two public holidays announced in Sindh

The Sindh government has announced two public holidays for the Christian community, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the Sindh government has announced a public holiday on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas, which falls on December 25. An official notification has also been issued in this context.

Additionally, a partial holiday has been announced for Christian employees on December 26.

The notification states that all government, autonomous and semi-autonomous institutions, corporations, and local councils under the administrative control of the Sindh government will remain closed. However, employees associated with essential services will be exempted.

Copies of the notification have been forwarded to relevant federal and provincial departments, including the Establishment Division, Board of Revenue Sindh, Sindh High Court, Accountant General Sindh, police, administrative secretaries, commissioners, and deputy commissioners for information and necessary action.

Earlier in October, the Sindh government declared a two-day holiday on October 20 and 21 for government, semi-government, autonomous, and municipal institutions to celebrate the festival of Diwali in a move to give importance to the minority festivals.

The provincial government also issued a notification in this regard stating that only Hindu staff would avail the holidays.

The announcement was widely welcomed as a gesture of religious harmony and minority rights protection.