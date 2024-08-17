Public parking reservations goes digital in Muscat

Muscat Municipality has introduced a convenient online platform for companies and institutions to obtain or renew public parking reservations, aiming to enhance efficiency and streamline the process.

The digital service enables businesses to submit required documents and instruments electronically, reducing paperwork and expediting approvals.

To apply for the service, companies and institutions must submit a titled request letter to the Parking Management Department, along with a commercial register, copy of the title deed and area drawing, and a no-impediment letter from the building owner.

Renewal fees vary based on location, with OMR 50 per parking space per month in areas with parking fees and OMR 30 per parking space per month in areas without parking fees.

This digital initiative by Muscat Municipality aims to improve overall service delivery to businesses and organisations operating in the city.

By providing a convenient and efficient online platform, the municipality is simplifying the process of obtaining or renewing public parking reservations, saving time and resources for companies and institutions.