Public safety alert issued as Rawal Dam spillways opened

ISLAMABAD: The spillways of Rawal Dam opened on Wednesday at 11:00 am as the water level in the dam has reached 1750.90 feet.

The water level of Rawal Dam has surged after the rainfall last night.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has informed all concerned institutions in advance that an upsurge is expected in Korang Nullah and advised the residents of settlements adjacent to the drain to keep caution.

The authorities have also requested the people to avoid passing through the nullah or the makeshift bridge over the nullah in case of the upsurge in the water flow.

The decision to open the spillways was taken in coordination with various departments, including the district administration, Rescue 1122, and the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).

The teams were deployed at key locations, including bridges, streams, and vulnerable points downstream, to manage the flow of released water and ensure public safety.

The Rawal Dam not only supplies water to Islamabad and Rawalpindi but also plays a critical role in managing seasonal rains. The management of the dam, along with weather monitoring, is part of the broader effort to mitigate risks of urban flooding in the twin cities during the monsoon season.