Public servants' assets will be accessible online by Dec 31: Aurangzeb

LAHORE: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Saturday said that the legal framework has been made to make the public servants’ assets accessible online to the public.

Addressing a gathering here federal finance minister said, “We are closing the PASSCO, which was a hotbed of corruption”.

He said the details of the parliamentarians’ assets will be displayed on the website by December 31 and will be accessible to general public.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan has assured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that it will amend its regulatory frame-work to broaden the requirement for digitized asset declarations and public disclosure for all high-level civil servants particularly those in grades BPS-17 to BPS-22 and serving in federal and provincial governments.

He said job creation is not the government’s business, it is the private sector’s job, which has to lead the country. “The government’s job is to provide conducive environment and facilities to the private sector”.

He said the National Finance Commission Award session, held last week, agreed over moving ahead with consultation with provinces. “All provincial finance ministers held discussions in an amicable atmosphere”.

He said the two subgroups of the eight in the NFC session, have been entrusted to the federal government, while six given to the provinces.