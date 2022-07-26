Public transporters announce nationwide strike from August 2

QUETTA: Pakistan public transporters have announced to observe a nationwide strike from August 2 against a hike in toll tax and diesel prices, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The development was announced by Pakistan Public Transport Election Committee during a press conference in Quetta. Haji Saeed Jan, the committee’s representative, asked the government to fulfill their demands before August 2.

Speaking to journalists, Haji Saeed Khan rejected the ‘illegal’ increase of income tax in token tax on vehicles and announced to hold nationwide strike from August 2.

The transporters also demanded the government to reduce the diesel prices. They also demanded to abolish ‘illegal’ additional toll plazas and increases in toll taxes.

