Public transporters end nationwide strike

ISLAMABAD: Public transporters on Thursday announced ending the strike across Pakistan owing to the flood situation and the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram, ARY News reported.

The transporters were observing a nationwide strike against tax increases, leaving thousands of passengers stranded across the country.

The inter-city transporters had announced Wednesday they were willing to go on an indefinite wheel-jam strike, as their protest entered the second day, until the government withdrew the additional taxes imposed in the recent budget.

However, the public transport action committee ended a three-day strike due to flooding and holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Transport owners were voicing their concerns after the government had increased the tax from Rs300 to Rs4,000 and Rs8,000. “It will not be possible to operate public transport after the heavy taxation,” the owners added.

The transport owners also demanded the government give public transport status of an industry.

The transporters also demanded the government to reduce the diesel prices.

