Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda to get married next month?

Wedding bells seem to be ringing for Bollywood couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda next month.

The ‘Veerey ki Wedding’ co-stars, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat indirectly confirmed their wedding in March this year, as they shared love-filled posts for each other on Valentine’s Day.

On Wednesday, the ‘Fukrey’ star posted a picture with his lady love from a yacht to wish her on V-Day and wrote, “Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you,” with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, in her post, Kharbanda hinted, “Let’s March together, hand in hand,” followed by the ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’ hashtag.

The cryptic caption by the ‘Raaz: Reboot’ actor has netizens convinced that the couple is finally getting married after five years of dating.

Pertinent to note here that the couple was reportedly engaged last month when the pictures from their intimate roka ceremony went viral on social media platforms.

The family pictures, which were posted by Samrat’s sister on Instagram, but were taken down hours later, saw the couple flaunt their engagement rings while posing with the family.

Samrat, who was previously married to Shweta Rohira for a year, has been with Kharbanda since 2019.

