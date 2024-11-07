Pulses prices drop in Pakistan amid decline in global rates

KARACHI: The prices of pulses in Pakistan’s wholesale market have dropped due to a decline in global market rates, ARY News reported.

As per details, the global market witnessed a sharp decline of over $100 per ton, bringing the price down to $750 per ton. This decrease has led to a major drop in prices in Pakistan’s wholesale market.

The price of Chana Dal has decreased by Rs 50 per kilogram since September and is now available at Rs 360 per kilogram. Similarly, the price of Mash Dal has dropped from Rs 500 per kilogram to Rs 425 per kilogram.

The price drop is attributed to reduced demand from India and Sri Lanka, which has led to a global price decline. Additionally, the arrival of six shipments of pulses next month is expected to stabilize prices further, with predictions that prices may drop to Rs 250-300 per kilogram.

Wholesale grocers anticipate that the price of Chana Dal will decrease to Rs 300 per kilogram next month, providing relief to consumers amidst rising inflation concerns in Pakistan.

Last year, the prices of pulses dropped by 20 to 25 rupees per KG in Karachi and other parts of the country.

The supply of pulses improved across the country after release of containers stuck at Karachi Port.