Pulses rates drop in market as global prices down: wholesalers

KARACHI: The pulses prices going down in wholesale market owing to decreasing global prices, wholesale grocers’ body has said in a statement.

Karachi Wholesale Grocers Association Chairman Rauf Ibrahim has said that the pulses price has dropped by over 100 US dollars per tonne, from 860 USD to 750 US$.

“The rates in the market have dropped owing to India and Sri Lanka’s procurement of pulses from the global market,” grocers said.

“The price of black gram (Urad) has dropped by 50 rupees per kilo in the market since September,” chairman wholesale grocers said.

“The price could drop to Rs 250 per KG after anchorage of six ships at port carrying pulses cargo in the current or the next month,” grocers said.

Wholesale grocers said that the Rs 400 KG gram pulse will drop to 360 per kilo this month and it will be available at the rate of Rs 300 per KG next month.

The price of daal mash has dropped from Rs 500 kilo and available in the market at 425 rupees, grocers added.

Harsh taxation measures in the budget 2024-25, along with increasing global prices and a growing gap between supply and demand, had led to a rise in food prices, particularly for pulses.

Retailers also started charging higher prices for various pulses, citing rising international prices and new taxation measures in the budget. The retail price of gram pulses of different qualities was ranging between Rs320-360 per kg, compared to the pre-budget price of Rs280-320 per kg.

The price of masoor, moong and mash pulses were surged to Rs300-340, Rs300-360 and Rs540-600 per kg from Rs280-320, Rs280-320 and Rs530-580 per kg, respectively.