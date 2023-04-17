‘Pulwama attack revelations expose India’s designs against Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that the revelations by the ex-Governor of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) about the reality of the Pulwama attack has exposed India’s designs against Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said that the revelations showed how the Indian government exploited the situation for political gains, which vindicated Pakistan’s position.

Revelations by ex-Governor of IIOJK about reality of Pulwama incident & how Indian govt exploited situation for political gains vindicates Pakistan’s position. World should take note of India’s dangerous brinkmanship that could have led to disastrous consequences for the region. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 17, 2023

He urged the international community to take notice of India’s dangerous brinkmanship that could have led to disastrous consequences for the region.

In February 2019, an attack took place on Indian paramilitary troops in IIOJK killing more than 40 soldiers. India accused Pakistan of being behind the attack — a claim Islamabad has denied.

Read More: Indian YouTuber makes startling revelations about Pulwama attack

Earlier on Friday, Satyapal Malik – in an interview with Indian publication – said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hid key facts from the public about the incident.

Malik – who was governor during the Pulwama attack – revealed that the Indian prime minister silenced him on the security lapses that led to the terror attack so that they could benefit from it by blaming it on Pakistan.

He revealed that the attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Pulwama was a result of “incompetence” and “carelessness” by the Indian system, specifically the CRPF and the home ministry.

Read More: Pulwama attack revelations by ex-IIOJK governor vindicate Pakistan: FO

Malik also gave details of how the CRPF had asked for aircraft to transport its personnel but was refused by the home ministry.

He also said all of these lapses were raised by him directly when Modi called him from outside Corbett Park, shortly after the attack. He said the prime minister told him to keep quiet about this and not tell anyone.

Comments