'Punch the Monkey': How a stuffed toy made this baby Macaque viral worldwide

A baby monkey at a Japanese zoo has captured the hearts of the internet, thanks to an unusual friendship with a stuffed toy. Known as Punch the Monkey, this young macaque at Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan has gone viral, with videos showing him carrying a plush orangutan everywhere he goes.

Born in July 2025, Punch-kun was abandoned by his mother shortly after birth. Zoo staff took over his care, but the little monkey struggled to connect with the other macaques. To help, the caretakers introduced a stuffed orangutan, and the results were immediate. Punch the Monkey quickly became inseparable from his soft companion.

Baby monkeys usually cling to their mothers from the start. Without that contact, Punch the Monkey found comfort in his toy, which he treats almost like a family member. Clips of him walking, playing, and even resting with the stuffed animal have gone viral, drawing attention from across the world.

Visitors to Ichikawa City Zoo are now flocking to see Punch the Monkey in person. The zoo has reported unprecedented crowds, as people hope to catch a glimpse of the little macaque and his stuffed friend. Staff members say they were surprised by how viral the story became, and have had to manage long lines of visitors.

Social media users have shared reactions to Punch the Monkey, calling him adorable while also sympathizing with his early struggles. Fans are cheering as he slowly begins to interact with other monkeys, even as he keeps his beloved plush orangutan close.

Recent updates show that Punch the Monkey is gradually integrating with the troop. He’s starting to play, get groomed, and interact more with other macaques. Even as he explores new friendships, his stuffed companion remains a constant presence — a reminder of the bond that made him viral in the first place.