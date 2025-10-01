Puncture master subjected brutal torture to children working on his shop in Surjani Town Karachi

Karachi: Two children working on the puncture shop were subjected to brutal torture by their master even one of children nasal bone of nose was fractured in Lyari 50 area of Surjani Town in Karachi.

According to the details, two children who are real brother named 12-year-old Hanif and 15 year old Anis, who work on the puncture shop, were inhumanely tortured by their master as he subjected them slaps, punches and kicks owing to which one child nose bone was broken.

Even the puncture man used slang language for people gathered on the spot seeing his torture.

A man boarding a car near the puncture shop filmed the whole incident and made the video viral on the social media.

The master can be seen in the video subjecting torture to the children.

The police have taken notice of the viral video and said that it would arrest the culprit through the video while legal action would also be taken against the perpetrator.

Earlier this year, a horrific incident of violence against a woman was reported in the Matiari district of Sindh where a woman was subjected to brutal torture by her relatives.

According to police, the woman named Hassana was brutally tortured by some people who accused her of aiding their daughter’s elopement in Ghulam Muhammad Unar village of Matiari.

The family members of the girl who allegedly eloped bound Hassana with ropes and severely injured her, breaking both of her legs.

The suspects who were apparently more than four also trimmed her hairs. After learning about the situation, the police stepped in and took Hassana to a hospital so she could receive medical attention.

Hassana denied any role in the alleged elopement and said that their daughter had married on her own initiative a few days before.

According to police, one suspect has been taken into custody in relation to the torture, while while a search is ongoing for the remaining three suspects.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Matiari has taken notice of the of the incident, and an further investigation is underway.