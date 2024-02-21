Puncture shop worker caught up in crossfire dies of bullet wound

KARACHI: An unfortunate incident was reported from Karachi’s Korangi area where a young worker of a tire puncture shop caught up in the crossfire and died of a bullet wound, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, the police patrolling van encountered some street criminals near Karachi’s Coast Guard roundabout and during an exchange of fire a tire puncture shop worker, identified as Kashan, lost his life.

The close friends of the disease shared that the 19-year-old Kashan had been working with them for the past five years.

Sources claimed that the victim Kashan became a collateral casualty when police reportedly engaged in a shootout with two suspects, resulting in injuries to Kashan, who was subsequently taken to the police station for legal formalities instead of hospital.

Meanwhile, the police authorities are blaming the ambulance driver for the death of an innocent citizen, however, the driver claimed to have received no directives from the police.

According to eyewitnesses, the armed confrontation between the police and the alleged criminals unfolded near a petrol pump, where the suspects abandoned their motorcycle and fled in different directions.

“Police opened fire in the pursuit which inadvertently struck Kashan, who was working at the puncture shop,” the eyewitness said.

The eyewitnesses maintained that the victim sustained a bullet wound to his chest, and instead of being immediately transported to the hospital, he was taken to the police station instead of the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries before receiving medical attention.