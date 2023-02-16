Punjab ACE closes inquiry against PML-N MNA Chaudhry Ashraf

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has decided to close inquiry against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf in a land grabbing case, ARY News reported.

The inquiry was closed against PML-N MNA after Punjab ACE failed to find evidence against him.

The Punjab anti-corruption establishment team arrested PML-N MNA over ‘land grabbing’ charges in December, 2022.

The PML-N MNA from NA-161 Sahiwal is accused of occupying 157 acres of government land. The Punjab anti-corruption department accused the PML-N lawmaker of occupying the through fake documents with the help of Muhammad Saleem Patwari.

On Jan 10, an anti-corruption court in Lahore inducted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf in a land grabbing case.

