Punjab ACE summons Usman Dar, brothers

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar and brothers over alleged financial misappropriation cases, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Punjab ACE has summoned Usman Dar, his brothers Amir Dar and Umar Dar, on February 20 (Monday) at 1pm.

The PTI leader Usman Dar has confirmed receiving the anti-corruption establishment notice.

Earlier, the party leader alleged that the authorities made ‘false cases’ against him to take political revenge but he will stand firmly with PTI chief Imran Khan.

He termed the corruption cases against him ‘baseless’ and stated that he is desperately waiting for the anti-corruption trial.

He further added that the PTI leadership is already prepared for the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement, these cases won’t faint their confidence.

