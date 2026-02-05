Punjab Achieves Historic Milestone with Record Potato Production: CM Punjab

Lahore, Feb 5: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in a message posted on X, said that Punjab has achieved a historic milestone by recording 12 million metric tonnes of potato production during the current season.

She stated that potato output has increased by 25 per cent compared to last year, reflecting improved agricultural performance. The chief minister said the Punjab government is working to gain access to new international markets to promote potato exports.

She added that efforts are under way to ensure price stability and fair compensation for farmers through expansion into new export destinations. Significant progress has been made regarding potato exports to Kazakhstan, she said.

The chief minister further stated that the Punjab government remains in continuous contact with the federal government to ensure effective measures for potato exports. Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani will hold important meetings in Islamabad next week in this regard.

Last month, following strong demand from the farmers’ community, the Punjab government extended the deadline for the submission of applications for the CM Punjab Green Tractor Program Phase 3 until January 31.

Under Phase 3 of the program, 10,000 tractors with 50 to 65 horsepower will be distributed among eligible farmers.

The Punjab government launched this initiative under the slogan: “A prosperous farmer makes a prosperous Punjab.”