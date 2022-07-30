Punjab adds new subject for matric, inter students

LAHORE: Punjab Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education has decided to add a new subject of Quran translation in the syllabus of matric and Intermediate.

As per details, the board will conduct the paper of translation of the Holy Quran for the ninth and eleventh classes.

Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board will also prepare the curriculum for the course with the new subject.

The inclusion of the translation of the Holy Quran as a subject will increase the total marks of matriculation to 1200.

Earlier, the Punjab education boards have decided to announce the results for matriculation by August 31.

As per the details available with ARY News, the education boards have decided that students would be awarded grades instead of positions this year, while all students will be declared successful.

The results would be released online on the respective board’s websites, the meeting decided

