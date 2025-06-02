Punjab issues advisory for sacrificial hides on Eid-ul-Azha

LAHORE: Punjab’s home department in an advisory, on Monday told citizens to avoid donating sacrificial hides to outlawed organizations and their subsidiaries.

Eid ul Adha (feast of sacrifice) will be celebrated in Pakistan on 10 Zilhajj (June 07) on coming Saturday.

Provincial home department has issued a list of the banned groups and their affiliated entities.

Provincial home department has said that any assistance to the outlawed groups has been an offence under the Anti-terrorism Act 1997. “Citizens should donate the skins of the animals to only the entities registered with the Punjab Charity Commission”.

All registered bodies verification can be made with the QR Code on their registration certifications, home department stated.

“The deputy commissioners issue permissions for collecting sacrificial hides to Madaris and other charity organizations,” home department said in its circular.

Provincial department said that the details of the registered entities can be seen at the website of Punjab Home Department.

Moreover, details of the proscribed groups can also be seen at the websites of the Punjab Charity Commission and the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA).