Punjab advocate general removed from post

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday removed Advocate General Ahmad Awais from his position, ARY News reported.

A summary was also forwarded to Punjab governor for the removal of advocate general.

Earlier, Punjab Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department had barred Advocate General Ahmad Awais from appearing in cases on behalf of the provincial government.

Ahmad Awais remained the Advocate General of Punjab from October 2018 to April 11, 2019.

Earlier in the day, the federal government denotified Omar Sarfraz Cheema as Punjab governor.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, Omar Sarfraz Cheema has been removed from his office and Punjab Assembly speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi would be acting governor.

On Monday, President Dr Arif Alvi rejected the Prime Minister’s advice to remove Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

