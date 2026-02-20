Punjab Airlines operations start date revealed

LAHORE: The government of Punjab plans to launch its own airline, Punjab Airlines, in April, official sources told the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

The Airline will initially operate with seven passenger aircraft and is expected to run domestic flights exclusively for the first two years. International services are planned to begin after this initial phase.

Government sources said the Chief Minister of, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, will use her existing government helicopter as part of the airline’s fleet, rather it will be the first asset of the provincial Airline.

After the establishment of the provincial government’s airline, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif herself will use its aircraft, no separate special aircraft will be purchased for her. All ministers and officials of the Provincial government will also travel on this airline.

Sources said that a strategy is being devised to not put additional burden on the provincial treasury to establish Punjab Airlines.

The existing and new aircraft will be used entirely for profit. The new aircraft will be used by the Chief Minister along with passengers, when the Chief Minister uses the Punjab Airlines aircraft, the full fare will be paid.