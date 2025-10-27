Up to 65K Incentive: Punjab Allocates Rs. 4.21 Billion to Support Intern Teachers

The Government of Punjab has approved a stipend package worth over Rs. 4.21 billion for college intern teachers, aiming to support over 8,000 intern teachers across the province. Officials stated the initiative aims to encourage young graduates and intermediate-level students to gain practical teaching experience in colleges.

Intermediate-level interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 55,000 for 7 months, while BS-level interns will be paid Rs. 65,000 for 10 months.

Upon completion of the internship, experience certificates will be awarded, enhancing their professional credentials and employability.

To ensure equal opportunities for all in the program, 404 seats have been reserved for minorities, 243 seats for persons with disabilities, and 40 seats for transgender individuals.

A total of Rs. 4.217 billion has been allocated to cover stipends and other operational expenses associated with the program.

The Government of Punjab believes that providing monthly stipends not only motivates interns to actively engage in teaching but also eases financial burdens, allowing them to focus on acquiring valuable practical experience. This support will also foster their skill development, professional growth, and prepare interns for long-term careers in education.

Punjab revises school timings amid winter conditions

As smog and winter conditions worsen across Punjab, the provincial government has revised school timings.

The new school timings are effective from Monday (today), October 27, 2025, until April 15, 2026.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat announced the new schedule on Sunday, stating that all schools will now open at 8:45 am and close at 1:30 pm.

According to the official notification, single-shift schools will operate from 8:45 am to 1:30 pm, while classes on Fridays will end at 12:30 pm. For double-shift schools, the first shift will run from 8:45 am to 1:30 pm, and the second from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Teachers are required to remain on duty from 8:30 am to 2:00 pm, and until 12:30 pm on Fridays. Schools will also open on alternate Saturdays from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon.