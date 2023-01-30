Punjab and KP Polls: Governors yet to inform election date to ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has written letters to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governors for dates of holding elections, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

Governors not intimated yet to the election commission about election date, sources said. “It is mandatory for the ECP to issue the election schedule within 90 days,” sources at election commission shared.

“An amendment can be made after issuance of the election schedule,” ECP sources said. “Issuance of preliminary schedule of elections is compulsory for the election commission,” according to sources.

The Election Commission of Pakistan wrote letters to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governors on January 25.

The ECP in its letters to Punjab and KP governors, recommended Governor Baligh ur Rehman to hold elections in Punjab between April 09 to 13.

Similarly, the election body had suggested the KP governor for holding elections in the province between April 15 to 17.

After the dissolution of the KP and Punjab assemblies, the government and opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa appointed former bureaucrat Azam Khan as caretaker chief minister.

However, in Punjab, the parliamentary panel comprised of the opposition and government members failed to reach on consensus on the caretaker chief minister.

As per the procedure, the matter was decided by the ECP, which named Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi as the caretaker chief minister of Punjab to lead the interim setup in the province.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought a response from the federal government, Punjab governor and others on a PTI petition seeking immediate announcement of the election date for the provincial assembly.

Justice Jawad Hassan heard PTI leader Asad Umar’s petition in which Governor Baligh Ur Rehman made respondent via his secretary.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing until February 3 and sought a response from the federal government, Punjab governor Balighur Rehman and others on the account of the election date in Punjab.

