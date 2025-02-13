web analytics
Punjab announces academic year 2025-26

LAHORE: Punjab Education department has announced date for commencement of academic year 2025-26, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the annual examinations 2024-25 for over 42,000 government schools across Punjab are set to commence on March 10, with more than 6.5 million students expected to participate.

The exams will continue until March 20.

According to education authorities, the results will be announced in the last week of March, while the new academic year 2025-26 is scheduled to begin on April 1.

Earlier, the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board announced a change in format of examination of two subjects for matriculation, starting from the new academic year 2025.

It has increased the total marks of Islamic Studies and Pak Studies to 100 as previously there were 50 marks each.

The Punjab Text Book Board (PTBB) published the new syllabus in textbooks of both subjects under the new marks policy.

Official said that a 100-mark exam of Islamic Studies would be taken in the ninth class, while students will take a 100-mark exam of Pakistan Studies in matriculation.

The process of printing books for both subjects has also been initiated according to the new curriculum.

