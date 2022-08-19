Punjab announces dates for matric, intermediate exam results

LAHORE: The Punjab education boards have finalised the dates for the announcement of results of the annual examination of matriculation and intermediate, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, all Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) have finalized the dates for the announcement of the results of classes 10 and 12.

All BISEs will announce the results of class 10 on August 31 while class 9 results will be declared on September 19. Meanwhile, the results of first year and second year will be announced on November 17 and October 20, respectively.

The dates were finalized during a recent meeting of the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) in which chairpersons of all nine BISEs participated.

Chairpersons of BISE Bahawalpur, DGKhan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, and Sargodha attended the meeting.

The annual exams of class 11 under all BISEs started on 6 July and ended on 26 July. The final papers of class 12 started on 18 June and ended on 4 July.

Whereas, the annual exams of class 9 under all BISEs started on 26 May and ended on 10 June, while the final papers for class 10 started on 10 May and ended on 25 May.

Comments