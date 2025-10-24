Punjab announces early release of salaries, pensions

The Punjab government has announced that the salaries and pensions for government employees will be released ahead of schedule this month.

According to a notification issued by the provincial Finance Department, payments for October will be made on Friday, 31 October 2025, instead of the usual date.

It is to be noted that the Punjab Government took this move in view of the upcoming weekend holidays on 1st and 2nd November (Saturday and Sunday).

Officials say the decision aims to ensure that employees and pensioners receive their dues before the long weekend.

The notification, undersigned by Section Officer (FR) Muhammad Younas, has been dispatched to all concerned departments, including the Accountant General of Punjab and district accounts officers. They have been directed to complete the payment process by October 31.

The circular also extends to all administrative secretaries, commissioners, deputy commissioners, and heads of subordinate departments.

Furthermore, the Lahore High Court Registrar, District and Sessions Judges, as well as the offices of the Governor and Chief Minister, have been informed about the decision

Will Punjab schools have early winter vacation?

Following a severe smog alert, speculation has grown regarding potential school closures in Punjab — raising the question of whether early winter vacations will be announced this year, like last year.

According to details, the Meteorological Department has issued a concerning alert over worsening smog conditions across various cities of Punjab, particularly in Lahore, where air pollution continues to intensify and may disrupt educational activities.

The department stated that due to persistently dry weather, smog levels are expected to worsen in the coming days.

Lahore has once again been ranked as the world’s most polluted city today, with its Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching a hazardous level of 362.

Last year, the Punjab government had closed educational institutions for a week starting from November 3, later extending the holidays by another week.