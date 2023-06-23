Punjab announces Eidul Azha holidays

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday announced holidays from June 28 to July 1 on account of Eidul Azha, ARY News reported.

A notification has also been issued in this regard.

As per the notification, offices operating on a 5-day workweek will observe Eid holidays from June 28 to June 30.

Similarly, for offices that operate on a 6-day workweek, the holidays will extend from June 28 to July 1. This arrangement ensures that employees working longer hours also have sufficient time to enjoy the celebrations and partake in religious activities.

Yesterday, the federal government announced to increase the Eidul Azha holidays for one more day. The federal government included June 28, Wednesday, in the Eidul Azha holidays and also issued a notification in this regard.

Earlier, the federal government announced three-day Eid holidays from June 29, Thursday to July 1, Saturday and also issued a notification on June 20.

The Zil Hajj moon had been sighted in Pakistan on June 19 and Eidul Azha will fall on June 29 (Thursday).

Pakistan Railways (PR) has announced to run three special trains on Eidul Azha and the first train will depart for Peshawar from Quetta at 10 am on June 26.

Moreover, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced to reduce fares by 10 per cent for domestic flights during the Eidul Adha holidays.