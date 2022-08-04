Punjab announces ‘free education’ for children of martyred cops

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has announced to provide free education to children of martyred policemen, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Punjab chief minister announced the development while addressing a ceremony in Police Lines, Lahore. The ceremony was held in relations to police martyrs day being observed today (Thursday).

Speaking on the occasion, CM Pervaiz Elahi announced that the provincial government was working on a law to provide free education to children of martyred policemen. “The government will also create employment opportunities for the children,” he added.

CM Punjab also announced an increase in the amount of compensation to be paid to policemen who embrace martyrdom in the line of duty. “The government will provide new vehicles for police patrolling,” he added.

Pervaiz Elahi added that the government will monitor the measure itself by constituting a monitoring cell.

He also criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for ‘neglecting’ the police force. “The nation will never forget the sacrifices of police force and will continue to remember them with great regard and honour,” he said.

Police Martyrs’ Day is being observed today (Tuesday) across the country to pay tributes to police personnel who have rendered their lives for the security and stability of the country.

Comments