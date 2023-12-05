Punjab announces massive increase in driving licence fee

28.9 C
LAHORE: In a highly unwise move, the Punjab government has raised the driving licence fee from Rs60 to Rs1,000, ARY News reported.

The increase was approved during the 33rd meeting of the provincial cabinet held here on Tuesday, with caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the chair.

Taking to X, Lahore Traffic Police further announced that people can still apply on old fee until December 31.

The new driving licence fee will be applicable from Jan 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, the cabinet also decided to raise fees for LTV (light transport vehicle), HTV (heavy transport vehicle) and PSV (public service vehicle) licence.

Earlier, Lahore traffic police jacked up penalties for learner’s permit holders.

