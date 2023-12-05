Punjab announces massive increase in driving licence fee

LAHORE: In a highly unwise move, the Punjab government has raised the driving licence fee from Rs60 to Rs1,000, ARY News reported.

The increase was approved during the 33rd meeting of the provincial cabinet held here on Tuesday, with caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the chair.

Taking to X, Lahore Traffic Police further announced that people can still apply on old fee until December 31.

Govt of Punjab has increased licence fee from Rs 60 to Rs 1000 for Car/MC with effect from 1st January 2024.

You have a Golden time slot to get your Driving Licence at current rates till 31st December 2023. — Lahore Traffic Police (@ctplahore) December 5, 2023

The new driving licence fee will be applicable from Jan 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, the cabinet also decided to raise fees for LTV (light transport vehicle), HTV (heavy transport vehicle) and PSV (public service vehicle) licence.

Earlier, Lahore traffic police jacked up penalties for learner’s permit holders.