Punjab announces matric results 2021

LAHORE: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Saturday announced the results for Matric Annual Examination 2021.

More than 292,836 students appeared in the examination and the success rate was 98.56 percent. The students can find out their results via SMS or by visiting the Lahore board official website.

Check BISE Lahore matric results here:

Meanwhile, Gujranwala, Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards also announced the results of the Matriculation Examination 2021.

Sargodha matric results

Overall 84,422 students have appeared in the matric exams and the success rate was 73 percent. The Sargodha board candidates can check the results here.

On October 14, the Punjab education boards had announced the results of the Intermediate Part I and II (Annual) Examination held in 2021.

Announcing the results, Lahore Board Chairman Prof Mirza Habib had said 162,000 candidates appeared for the examination, while the passing ratio stood at 98.1pc.

The board had conducted examinations only of optional subjects due to Covid-19 pandemic, while grace marks were awarded to students in compulsory subjects.

