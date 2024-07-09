Punjab announces new flour packaging rules

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Department has announced significant changes to the packaging rules for flour sold across the province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The new regulations specify distinct colors, weight categories, and labeling requirements for various types of flour products to improve market clarity and consumer convenience.

According to the official notification, plain flour will now be sold in white-colored bags, available in both 10 kg and 20 kg sizes.

Fortified flour, which includes added nutrients to improve health benefits, will be packaged in orange-colored bags, also available in 10 kg and 20 kg sizes.

Additionally, special super flour will be sold in silver or gray bags, specifically in 15 kg packages.

Earlier in the day, Flour mill owners threatened to go on a strike on July 11 (Thursday) against the imposition of a 2.5 percent withholding tax in the budget 2024-25.

In a statement, the flour mill owners said they would shut down the mill across Pakistan from Thursday if their demands were not met.

Chairman Flour Mills Association Sindh Aamir Abdullah in his statement said they will stop the washing and grinding of the wheat from July 10 (tomorrow) and will go on a complete strike from Thursday.

He said due to increasing electricity bills, they are already facing difficulties in running their business.