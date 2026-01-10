Punjab formally announces one-week extension of winter vacations

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat on Saturday announced a one-week extension of winter vacations in educational institutions across the province due to the ongoing cold weather and increasing concerns raised by parents and teachers.

In a statement posted on X, the education minister said that due to the prolonged winter spell and extremely low temperatures expected next week, and on the advice of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the Punjab government has decided to extend winter vacations, and educational institutions will open on January 19 (Monday).

Rana Sikandar Hayat also conducted a public poll on X, asking when schools and colleges in Punjab should reopen.

According to the poll results, 154,178 respondents (83.8%) voted in favour of reopening on January 19, while (24,829) 16.2% supported reopening on January 12.

The minister chaired an official meeting earlier in the day, during which reports from the Pakistan Meteorological Department were reviewed. Following the meeting, he formally announced the extension.

Speaking to ARY News, Rana Sikandar Hayat said the decision was taken keeping in view the severity of the weather and the health of students, which he described as the government’s top priority. He added that parents had formally demanded an extension of the winter break due to the harsh conditions.

The education minister directed chief executive officers (CEOs) of education departments to ensure the implementation of the decision in their respective districts.

As temperatures continue to drop across Punjab, parents and teachers had urged the provincial government to extend the winter vacations, citing concerns over children’s health and safety.