Punjab: How to get Rs.10,000 through ‘Ramzan Nigheban Package’

LAHORE: The government of Punjab has announced a cash assistance program, ‘Ramzan Nigheban Package’, for deserving families, under which eligible families would receive Rs. 10,000.

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has given final approval to the “Ramzan Nigheban Package,” worth Rs. 47 billion, described by the provincial government as the largest Ramazan relief initiative in the history of Punjab.

Nearly 10 million people across the province are expected to benefit from this Ramzan Package, aiming to help ease the burden of rising living costs during the holy month.

Under the said package, 4.2 million low-income deserving families will receive Rs. 10,000 cash each, while monthly assistance for ration card holders has also been increased from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 10,000.

Over 2 million “Nigheban Cards” will be issued, enabling beneficiaries to get cash and purchase essential food items. The funds can be withdrawn through Bank of Punjab branchless banking agents as well as any ATM connected to the 1LINK network.

To facilitate card activation, 136 centres will be set up across the punjab. District administrations have been instructed by the Chief Minister to deliver the cards to beneficiaries directly to them at their doorstep to prevent long queues and inconvenience.

Apart from this, the provincial government will establish eight “Nigheban Dastarkhwan” in each tehsil, where up to 2,000 people will be provided free Iftar meals daily in a dignified manner.

Punjab Government has also announced that a total of 65 “Sahulat Bazaars” will remain operational in 30 districts, while temporary markets will be set up in other areas to provide essential goods at reduced prices.

The entire program will be monitored through a dedicated “Ramzan Nigheban Dashboard.” Officials will contact cardholders to verify receipt of assistance in an effort to prevent corruption and ensure transparency.