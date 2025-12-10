Punjab announces special relief package for farmers

LAHORE: The agriculture department of Punjab has announced a special package for the cultivators of potato and kinnow, and stakeholders, crediting the initiative to ongoing coordination between the Punjab and federal governments.

According to officials, the federal government has formally issued a notification confirming the package for cultivators, which aims to support growers and key stakeholders.

The package aims to reduce cost, support farmers during the peak harvest season, and strengthen Pakistan’s export in the region.

It is worth mentioning that exports of kinnow and potatoes from Pakistan to Asian markets through Iran’s transit route have seen a significant increase.

The corridor offers lower transport costs and reduced delivery times, benefiting both exporters and importers. The route is playing a growing role in strengthening Pakistan’s agricultural economy.