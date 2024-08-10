web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, August 10, 2024
- Advertisement -

Punjab announces two weekly holidays for schools

Hassan Hafeez
By Hassan Hafeez
|

TOP NEWS

Hassan Hafeez
Hassan Hafeez
Hassan Hafeez is a young journalist associated with ARY News Lahore. As a special correspondent, he covers health, education, civil aviation, excise & taxation stories.

LAHORE: The government of Punjab on Saturday announced two weekly holidays for schools in the province, ARY News reported.

The Department of School Education Punjab has announced that all schools in the province will now observe two weekly holidays, on Saturdays and Sundays, starting from August 15.

The decision aims to reduce the workload on teachers, providing them with a more balanced schedule.

In the notification issued by the authority, the new school timings have also been released according to which the single-shift schools, classes for both male and female students will be held from Monday to Thursday, from 8:00 AM to 1:30 PM, while on Fridays, school hours will be, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Punjab schools, two weekly holidays

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.