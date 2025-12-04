Winter holidays announced for schools across Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced winter holidays for schools across the province, ARY News reported.

According to Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, both public and private schools will remain closed from December 22, 2025, to January 10, 2026.

The decision has been taken in view of the severe cold and to safeguard students’ health, ensuring they remain protected from seasonal illnesses.

Authorities also noted that the break will allow students to prepare better for the upcoming academic session.

Earlier, on October 27, the provincial government of Punjab had revised school timings.

The new school timings are effective from Monday (today), October 27, 2025, until April 15, 2026.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat announced the new schedule on Sunday, stating that all schools will now open at 8:45 am and close at 1:30 pm.

According to the official notification, single-shift schools in Punjab will operate from 8:45 am to 1:30 pm, while classes on Fridays will end at 12:30 pm. For double-shift schools, the first shift will run from 8:45 am to 1:30 pm, and the second from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Teachers are required to remain on duty from 8:30 am to 2:00 pm, and until 12:30 pm on Fridays. Schools will also open on alternate Saturdays from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon.

District CEOs in Punjab have been allowed a 15-minute margin to adjust timings according to local weather conditions. The decision, officials said, was taken after evaluating the rising smog levels and seasonal temperature drop to ensure children’s safety during early hours when pollution is most severe.

The Education Department of Punjab asserted that the change is part of precautionary measures aimed at minimizing health risks for students and staff, noting that the schedule will remain in force until the air quality and weather conditions improve.