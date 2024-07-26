Punjab approves agri tube wells solarisation project

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday approved agriculture tube wells solarisation project.

The farmers owning 25 acres of agriculture land will be eligible for the solarisation project.

The 67 pc payment of the project will be paid by the government and farmers have to pay only 33 pc payment for the agriculture tubewell solarisation project.

Around 7000 tubewells would be shifted to solar energy in the first phase.

With the collaboration of the federal government, about 10,000 tubewells would be shifted to solar energy in the second phase.

The expenses of running a tubewell on diesel are around three thousand per acre while fifteen hundred rupees on electricity.

Meanwhile, only Rs. 50 per acre would be spent to run tubewells on solar energy for irrigation.

Punjab CM directed to devise special packages for vegetables farmers.

Addressing the session, Maryam Nawaz instructed for a sustainable and effective system of supply management for onions, tomatoes and essential vegetables.

She insisted that Punjab’s prosperity and development was associated with farmers’ welfare.