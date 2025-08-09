Punjab CM Maryam approves Rs100bn interest-free loans for wheat farmers

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved an interest-free loan scheme worth Rs 100 billion to support wheat farmers and boost production across the province.

She has directed the relevant departments to prepare a comprehensive plan aimed at reducing input costs ahead of the upcoming wheat sowing season and ensuring an ample supply of fertilizers.

Chairing a meeting on Saturday, the CM emphasized that targeted subsidies should be provided to small farmers to deliver meaningful relief. She stressed the importance of timely sowing for achieving higher yields.

Officials briefing the CM reported that Punjab farmers have received Rs 63 billion in subsidies over the past two months and secured Rs 50 billion in interest-free loans through the Kisan Card scheme.

Under the Chief Minister’s Wheat Support Program, Rs 13 billion in subsidies have already been distributed, and fertilizer usage—particularly DAP—has risen significantly due to the Kisan Card initiative.

“Wheat farmers will not be left alone. The government will provide full support to ensure Punjab’s farmers have access to the best facilities and assistance,” Maryam Nawaz Sharif said.