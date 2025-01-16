Punjab launches digital system for arms licenses

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has introduced a digital system for managing arms licenses, enabling citizens to apply for and modify their licenses online.

This initiative aims to enhance transparency, efficiency, and convenience in the process.

Previously, citizens had to physically visit the Home Department to make changes or modifications to their arms licenses. However, with the new online facility, license holders can now submit applications for changes in category, number of bullets, and other modifications from the comfort of their own homes.

The online system, developed in collaboration with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), allows citizens to manage tasks such as license transfer, renewal, and issuance of duplicate licenses digitally. This eliminates the need for in-person visits, saving time and effort for applicants.

Key Features of the Digital System:

Online Applications: Citizens can apply for new arms licenses or modify existing ones online.

Digital Document Submission: Applicants can submit required documents and legal fees digitally.

License Transfer and Renewal: Citizens can transfer or renew their licenses online.

Duplicate License Issuance: Applicants can request duplicate licenses through the online platform.

The Punjab Home Department has directed deputy commissioners to use the new online module for modification in arms licenses and educate citizens about the digital system.