Punjab asks Centre to withdraw services of Punjab IG

LAHORE: The Punjab government has asked the federal government to withdraw the services of Punjab Inspector-General (IG) of Police Faisal Shahkar, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to details, the Punjab government has penned down a letter to Punjab government, asking the Centre to withdraw services of Punjab IG Faisal Shakkar.

The provincial government, in its letter, stated that Punjab cabinet has unanimously expressed its ‘distrust’ of Faisal Shakkar. “The police chief failed to handle the security arrangements and the Wazirabad incident,” it added.

The government pointed out that Faisal Shahkar himself has expressed his willingness to step down from the post, urging Centre to accept his resignation.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the federal government refused to withdraw services of Punjab Inspector-General (IG) of Police Faisal Shahkar.

Sources told ARY News that no matter related to the withdrawal of services of Punjab IG Faisal Shahkar was under consideration.

It is pertinent to mention here that Inspector General (IG) of police Faisal Shahkar penned down a letter to federal government, stating that said he cannot continue discharging his duties due to personal reasons.

It may be noted that Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi, son of Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Ealhi, held an important meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, Lahore.

According to sources privy to the matter, the former prime minister also directed Moonis Elahi to remove Inspector General (IG) Punjab Faisal Shahkar from his post.

Moonis Elahi accepted Imran Khan’s demand and assured him of the removal of IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar, the sources said.

Earlier, the federal government suspended the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Muhammad Dogar, after Governor’s House came under attack.

According to details, the establishment division issued a notification to suspend the 21-grade officer of the police service.

The difference with IG Punjab surfaced after he refused to register FIR of attack on Imran Khan during PTI long march.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march on Thursday evening.

