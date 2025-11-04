Punjab Assembly approves adding blood group to ID cards

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly (PA) on Tuesday unanimously approved a vital resolution to include a person’s blood group on their Identity Card, ARY News reported.

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ahmed Iqbal Chaudhry presented the important health-related resolution in the assembly.

According to the content of the resolution: “Human lives can be saved through the timely provision of the blood group during mishaps and emergency conditions.”

The resolution further stated that “the unavailability of blood group information creates difficulties for hospitals and blood banks.”

The resolution argued that including blood group information on ID cards will ensure the timely availability of blood for patients.

The resolution was approved unanimously in the PA.

Punjab government has decided to impose an electricity duty across the province, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing official sources.

According to sources, the proposed duty of 4 paisa per unit will apply to industrial and commercial consumers using more than 500 KVA of electricity.

Consumers using 500 KVA or less will be exempt from the duty, while domestic users will also remain completely excluded from the levy.

The government plans to amend the Punjab Finance Act 1964 to introduce this new measure. The duty will be collected from industrial and commercial consumers connected to the national grid through DISCOs, while private power consumers will pay through electric inspectors, sources added.

Moreover, companies or entities operating generators above 500 KVA will also be brought under the tax net as part of the proposed legislation.

The bill will take effect once it receives final approval from Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan.