Punjab Assembly: Committee formed to probe vandalizing by opposition

LAHORE: A committee has been formed to investigate the vandalization in the Punjab Assembly building by the opposition on Monday, reported ARY News.

The committee has been formed under the direction of Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.

DG Parliamentary Affairs, Special Secretary will investigate the matter and estimate the losses in the lobby of the assembly and other parts of the assembly building.

The inquiry committee will identify the elements behind the matter.

In a video available with ARY News, the lobby of the Punjab Assembly can be seen at sixes and seven due to protest of opposition members who later vandalized the furniture.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has contacted legal experts over likelihood of dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

PML-N leaders are of the view that Usman Buzdar could not recommend the dissolution of the assembly as caretaker chief minister.

“The party leadership has directed its parliamentary party members to keep staying in Lahore,” sources had said.

