Punjab Assembly deputy speaker assumes charge of his office

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari on Monday assumed charge of his office following the restoration of his powers by the Lahore High Court (LHC), ARY News reported.

Dost Muhammad Mazari on Friday submitted an application with Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking to withdraw the PA Secretariat order that revoked powers delegated to the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker.

Mazari was accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival at Punjab Assembly by the security staff. The deputy speaker assumed the charge of his office.

Earlier in the day, as the hearing over the delay in the CM’s election started, the Lahore High Court asked about the process for the election. Punjab Assembly Secretary Ahmad Bhatti said the date for the CM election will be announced after the submission of nomination papers by the candidates and their scrutiny by the secretariat.

Read more: Punjab advocate general refutes Mazari’s claims of consultation

PA Secretary Bhatti said the powers of Deputy Speaker Mazari – who had moved the LHC against the withdrawal of his powers – were revoked after a notification was made public through media that had said the session would be held on April 6 instead of April 16.

The LHC chief justice ordered that Mazari should be allowed into the Punjab Assembly premises. He further instructed the registrar of the LHC and Punjab Assembly Secretary Ahmad Mohammad Bhatti to accompany the deputy speaker to the assembly.

